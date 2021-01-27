Police commissioner pays tribute to officers who have died of Covid in recent weeks

FIVE serving Metropolitan Police officers and staff have tragically lost their lives to coronavirus since the beginning of the year.

Police commissioner Cressida Dick, said: “I’m deeply saddened by the news that in recent days and weeks Covid has taken five of our colleagues from us.

“Policing is a family and the scale of our loss is truly shocking. My deepest condolences are with the families, friends and colleagues of Police Constable John Fabrizi, Police Constable Michael Warren, Traffic Police Community Support Officer Chris Barkshire, Police Constable Sukh Singh, and our colleague from Met Detention, who will be named soon.

“They are the most recent Met police victims of this awful virus and we miss them, as we do our three colleagues, Public Access Officer Ramesh Gunamal, PCSO Charles Harding and Call Operator Sophie O’Neill, who died last year earlier in the pandemic and who we continue to grieve for.

The Commissioner said Covid has had a devastating impact on so many people across not just in London but the whole country.

“As this recent awful news shows, policing is not immune and it is inevitable that our officers and staff in fighting crime, responding to emergencies, and just in living within their communities will come into contact with the virus. Police officers and many of our staff cannot fight crime or protect the vulnerable by working at home.”

Camden PC John Fabrizi died on January 24, PC Michael Warren, who was part of the Territorial Support Group, died on January 19, Traffic Police Community Support Officer Chris Barkshire died on January 11, and Police Constable Sukh Singh from the Met’s forensic command who died on January 26, after contracting Covid-19.

In the last 24 hours a Custody Sergeant from Met Detention has also passed away from coronavirus.

