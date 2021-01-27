Poachers Probed by Guardia Civil in Seville Province

A PAIR of suspected poachers are being probed by Guardia Civil officers in the mountains of Seville province after allegedly robbing a farm and killing a wild boar.

Guardia Civil officers were called to a farm in Cazalla de la Sierra – a rural mountainous area in Seville province around 80 kilometres north of the city – to reports of a break-in and a gunshot.

Security personnel worked with officers to detect suspect poachers, who they believed to still be in the property’s dense woodland. Searching the area of the gunshot, they came across the two men on a trail path.

Both immediately fled, with one arrested after a struggle with police. The other managed to escape over the mountains, but has been identified and is now wanted by Guardia Civil. On the arrested man’s person, officers found items the pair had stolen from the farm – including knives, hiking gear, and a bag to store poached meat.

The man who fled left behind 243 calibre Winchester ammunition cartridges, which investigators have linked the reported gunshot and the discovery of a dead female wild boar in the area. The two men will face charges of crimes against flora and fauna, theft, and evading arrest. Poaching in Spain’s national parks and rural areas is a major issue for provincial law enforcement.

