PEACOCK Closes Huge Streaming Deal With WWE Reportedly Valued Over $1 Billion starting on March 18



NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock has struck a deal with the WWE to be its exclusive US streaming service, as part of a multi-year agreement, reportedly worth over $1 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The WWE Network is the World Wrestling Entertainment’s standalone streaming service that has a $9.99 a month subscription, giving viewers access to WWE’s pay-per-view events, including the famous ‘Wrestlemania’.

From March 18 though, the WWE will be streamed on Peacock Premium, which costs which costs $4.99 per month, or the service without ads will cost $9.99 a month, with the original WWE Network being closed down.