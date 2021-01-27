Paperboy George Still Devoted to Delivering the News At 80

PAPERBOY George is still devoted to delivering the news to local residents even after celebrating his 80th birthday, and George does not let anything get in the way of his deliveries.

George Bailey from Headcorn near Maidstone in Kent is one of the oldest paperboys in Britain and celebrated his 80th birthday this weekend. The not so young paperboy has not let anything prevent him from delivering the news, including lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

George has recently received his very first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and was soon back on his rounds after his birthday. Even as Storm Christoph hit the country with freezing cold temperatures and rain George was up for duty.

George gets up early every morning, whilst most people are still asleep and the great grandad quickly heads out on his bike to deliver the news around the village of Headcorn.

George said, “I keep saying every Christmas I’m going to pack it in,

“I enjoy the summer when you can wear shorts.

“If it’s raining you get absolutely swamped with water.

“I didn’t enjoy the last few days when I had to come home and change my clothes.”

George has carried out many jobs during his 80 years, including being a stockbroker, but for the last decade he has enjoyed being a paperboy.

