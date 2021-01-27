Orthopaedic Company In Alcoy Criticised For Vaccintaing Staff

ORTHOPAEDIC company in Spain’s Alcoy has been criticised for vaccinating staff against Covid

Social media posts showing a staff member from Ortotecno getting vaccinated against Covid has been met with outrage, as the company insists that it followed the correct procedure. The Alcoy Health department claimed that as workers from the Orthopaedic department regularly visit hospitals, staff were entitled to receive the jab in the third round of vaccinations.

-- Advertisement --



The management clarified that current protocols dictate that after people in nursing homes were vaccinated, the roll out moved on to all front-line health workers. The third group to get the jab is all other staff at the Virgen de los Lirios Hospital, including maintenance and cleaning workers, as well as professionals working in orthopaedics.

Ortotenco announced on Facebook that their team was being vaccinated, along with a photo of a worker receiving the jab, insisting that the staff need to be vaccinated in order “to reach all our clients.” Responding to the backlash, a spokesperson said that orthopaedic professionals visit the hospital often, especially for “trauma consultations.” “They have been included,” the source added, since the aim of the vaccine rollout “is that all personnel who enter regularly be vaccinated.”

The company appears to have added fuel to the fire by later removing the controversial Facebook post, with the Alcoy Health Department claiming it merely acted by “following the recommendations.”

A raft of senior figures have been forced to resign following a scandal over officials and their families receiving the Covid jab ahead of those on the priority lists. THE Councillor for Health of Dénia and Deputy mayor, Cristina Morera, of the PSPV, handed in her resignation this morning on January 27 and admitted it was a mistake to accept one of the leftover COVID vaccines doses from the municipal residence for the elderly in Santa Llúcia.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Orthopaedic Company In Alcoy Criticised For Vaccintaing Staff”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.