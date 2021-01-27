ONLY 14 per cent of Andalucians will be vaccinated by summer, claims the president

The President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, called on the Spanish President to urgently make more Covid vaccinations available in the community; at the rate things are going, he said, it is increasingly unlikely that any more than 14 or 15 per cent of the population would be vaccinated against coronavirus by summer.

Speaking at the Virgen del Rocío Children’s Hospital in Sevilla, Mr Moreno insisted that President Sanchez must put more effort into “pressuring” the European Commission into supplying more jabs to member countries. The president reiterated that the slow-down in vaccinations is not due to a lack of resources, but rather that “that we do not have vaccines.” He recently said that the delay in getting Pfizer jabs had set back the rollout in Andalucia by a week and called it “a disgrace.” In addition, Moderna and AstraZeneca doses that were supposed to arrive in Spain on January 27 have failed to turn up.

The president added that Andalucia would need between 350,000 and 400,000 weekly vaccinations to meet the Central Government’s target of vaccinating up to 60 per cent of the population before the end of the summer.

Todos los recursos sanitarios que existen en #Andalucía, públicos o privados, se van a poner al servicio de los andaluces. Todos. Si un paciente necesita una cama, la va a tener. pic.twitter.com/BaAhn5dFhf

— Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) January 27, 2021

