One thousand mink to be culled at farm in Spain after Covid detected

One thousand mink are to be culled at a farm in Spain after Covid is detected.THE Junta de Castilla y Leon has ordered the destruction of all American minks at a farm in Avila after one animal tested positive.

All of the 1,010 minks are said to be asymptomatic.

This farm, located in Navatalgordo, is the third case of an American mink farm positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Spain, with others detected in Teruel in June, 2020, and in A Coruña last week.

The culling is expected to be carried out in the coming days, in order to “protect public health”, and all of the farm facilities will be disinfected.

The case has been detected within the framework of the SARS-CoV-2 Prevention, Surveillance and Control Program in American mink farms, after the workers in charge of the care and maintenance of the animals tested positive for covid-19.

The mink “have remained asymptomatic without abnormal mortalities or clinical symptoms that would make them suspect the presence of the virus in the farm”. said the autonomous community.

And preliminary results of an epidemiological survey indicate that “the infection is likely to originate in farm workers”.

