NICOLA Sturgeon hints at further travel restrictions and warns Scots to hold off on booking foreign holidays

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has delivered another blow to sun-starved Brits by warning Scots against booking any holidays, hinting that Boris Johnson’s current travel restrictions are not strict enough and that even more limitations could be considered.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking at a media briefing, Ms Sturgeon claimed that although the vaccine rollout has made the future look “a bit brighter,” the months ahead are “still quite uncertain”.

“I wouldn’t right now be booking a holiday for next (summer), not because I don’t hope that we are in a much better place next summer, but right now I think we’ve all just got to focus on getting through this,” the first minister said.

She continued: “I very much hope the prospect of being able to travel by next summer will be there for all of us, but it would be I think a bit foolish of me to stand here right now and advise people what to be doing next summer when we’re still trying to navigate our way through this pandemic.”

Ms Sturgeon’s comments come off the back of a new report published by the Covid-19 Genomics consortium, which stated that foreign travel was largely “responsible for seeding the current pandemic.”

The minister added that controlling travel “is an essential way of trying to get it [coronavirus] under control.”

“These reports that we’re talking about today, demonstrate by controlling travel, particularly when the virus is spreading quite vigorously, is an essential way of trying to get it under control.”

She added: “Even if we had managed here in Scotland, which we hope we will, to get a degree of normality back by next summer, we don’t know that will be the case in all other parts of the world.

“So it may still be the case that we would advise against travel for the same reasons that we wouldn’t want people to bring it back into Scotland.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nicola Sturgeon Hints At Further Travel Restrictions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.