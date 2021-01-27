New restrictions in Axarquia town to combat spread of Covid

New restrictions to be enforced in an Axarquia town to combat spread of Covid.

IZNATE Council has announced a series of preventative measures that will come into force from 00:00 tonight (Wednesday, January 28) until February 7 after two new Covid cases were recorded.

The municipality’s incidence rate now stands at 460.8 per 100,000 in the last 14 days.

The new measures will mean the closure of all sports, cultural, training, recreational and other facilities.

Meetings of more than four people in parks, gardens, leisure areas and public recreation will be prohibited, as will be the use of all public facilities for any activity, sporting, cultural and festive, that brings together more than four people.

Physical presence in the council’s administrative offices will also be limited and will be attended by appointment or by telephone and telematics.

The local authority is urging the public to comply “as much as possible” with these standards and the protection measures recommended by the health authorities which include the mandatory use of masks, social distancing and hygiene measures.

The council also said it is prepared to extend the restrictions “if necessary, and they may be modified according to the evolution of the situation and the recommendations or instructions of the competent authorities.”

