CHELSEA Manager Thomas Tuchel Makes Big Squad Changes For First His Game In Charge of the club

Tonight (Wednesday 27) sees Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge of Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge against struggling Wolves, and he has made what people might class as controversial changes to his first-team squad.

Out go England starlet Mason Mount, in-form striker Tammy Abraham, and Reece James, while he has recalled Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Olivier Giroud, and Hakim Ziyech, with the most surprising being the dropping of Mason Mount, who has been inspirational to Chelsea so far this season.

Chelsea go into this game off the back of a 0-2 loss at Leicester City last week, and tonight’s match against Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves side gives Tuchel a chance to run the rule over his new squad of players in action.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is the only academy graduate to keep his place, with Tuchel seemingly going for experience as opposed to Frank Lampard’s belief in using his academy players this season, and it looks like being a back three lineup, similar to the system Antonio Conte favoured whilst Chelsea manager.

Wolves’ new loan signing from Real Sociedad, Willian Jose, only starts from the bench tonight.

