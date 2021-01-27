Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Makes Big Squad Changes For First His Game In Charge

By
Chris King
-
0
Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Makes Big Squad Changes For First His Game In Charge
Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Makes Big Squad Changes For First His Game In Charge. image: twitter

CHELSEA Manager Thomas Tuchel Makes Big Squad Changes For First His Game In Charge of the club

Tonight (Wednesday 27) sees Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge of Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge against struggling Wolves, and he has made what people might class as controversial changes to his first-team squad.

-- Advertisement --

Out go England starlet Mason Mount, in-form striker Tammy Abraham, and Reece James, while he has recalled Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Olivier Giroud, and Hakim Ziyech, with the most surprising being the dropping of Mason Mount, who has been inspirational to Chelsea so far this season.

Chelsea go into this game off the back of a 0-2 loss at Leicester City last week, and tonight’s match against Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves side gives Tuchel a chance to run the rule over his new squad of players in action.


Callum Hudson-Odoi is the only academy graduate to keep his place, with Tuchel seemingly going for experience as opposed to Frank Lampard’s belief in using his academy players this season, and it looks like being a back three lineup, similar to the system Antonio Conte favoured whilst Chelsea manager.

Wolves’ new loan signing from Real Sociedad, Willian Jose, only starts from the bench tonight.


_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Makes Big Squad Changes For First His Game In Charge”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleUS Put On ‘Heightened Terrorist Threat’ Alert Through APRIL
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here