MUM Sees her child for the first time after spending 20 days in ICU at the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona.

Tiny baby Hassan was finally able to meet his mum, some three weeks after he was born. The meeting was at the Paseo Maritimo in Barcelona as the intensive care team carefully took his mother out of the hospital, complete with a hospital bed in order to see him and the family.

Shamaila had been in the ICU and had been under sedation while she was intubated, all due to COVID-19. Shamaila had arrived at the hospital on January 4 and was heavily pregnant, in fact she was almost due to give birth. She quickly became so sick that hospital had to perform a cesarean section to ensure the baby’s safety and allow the mother to receive the necessary medications to keep her alive.

The hospital’s intensive care team has a humanisation technique that allows them to take patients outside the hospital in order to help improve the patient’s mood and emotional well-being when they are well enough.

Judith Marín, coordinator of the humanization plan said, “we have been doing it for two years, but now they applaud the patient. I think that seeing them makes us much more aware of what is being suffered by covid indoors, a disease to which we are all more vulnerable”.

Patients regularly receive a round of applause from passers-by and this time mum Shamaila was able to meet her newborn son for the very first time.

