Mum Gouged Out Daughter’s Eyes And Ate Her Tongue

MUM gouged out her daughter’s eyes and cut off and ate her tongue

A Brazilian mum has been arrested for inflicting gruesome injuries on her young daughter, Brenda, which resulted in her death on Sunday, January 24. Thirty-year-old Josimare Gomes da Silva is believed to have had a psychotic break when she allegedly gouged out her child’s eyes and cut off her tongue, which she then reportedly chewed on.

Local media report that Brenda’s grandfather rushed into the bathroom of the house in Sao Cristovao, north eastern Brazil, when he noticed blood flowing in a drain outside. There he found da Silva sitting over the mutilated body of the little girl. Investigators found scissors at the scene, which they believe were used to inflict the horrific injuries while the child was still alive.

The mum was first sedated and then taken to a police station in the nearby municipality of Delmiro Gouveia, where she was questioned by officers the following morning; however, police officials said that much of what she said was spoken in many different languages, including Spanish, and was mostly incoherent. She did, however, deny inflicting the shocking injuries on Brenda.

Investigators confirmed that the young mother had a history of mental illness, including depression, and may have carried out the senseless murder during a psychotic episode.

De Silva is awaiting a transfer to a women’s prison in Maceio while police investigate the circumstances surrounding the child’s murder.

