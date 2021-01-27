Moreno Insists Schools Are The ‘Safest’ Place For Kids

MORENO insists that schools in Andalucía will remain open as they are the ‘safest’ place for kids

President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has appealed to parents to continue sending their children to school, insisting that the classrooms are the “safest” place for their kids. Speaking to the press after a visit to the new facilities of the Virgen del Rocío Children’s Hospital in Sevilla, the president said that the majority of infections in schools had actually happened outside of the facilities, and that educational centres adhere to the highest possible sanitary regime. He added that, with the anti-Covid measures in place, kids are much safer in the classroom than playing outside with their friends, and that parents shouldn’t “fear” sending them to school.

Speaking about his decision to keep the schools open when a raft of restrictive measures have been put in place for businesses, Mr Moreno said that more than 92 per cent of schools in Andalucía are free from coronavirus and that “for now” there are no plans to close them.

“The data guarantee that schools are the safest areas where our children can be,” Mr Moreno reiterated.

The Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Isabel Celaa, echoed the president’s sentiments and added that “fear is not enough” of a reason for parents not to take their children to school.

“The open school is a social victory, it gives safety, health and knowledge to the student. Where is he going to be better, at home?” the minister said.

