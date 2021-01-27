More than 30 Covid deaths have been recorded in two weeks at an elderly residence in Cadiz.

ACCORDING to reports, a constant flow of oxygen cylinders are placed on the terrace at Residencia Mayores Nuestra Señora del Rosario due to the ‘high number of infections’.

-- Advertisement --



The residence is currently in isolation and “everything is being done to maximise security”, reports Nius, with staff working in full PPE.

One employee told the publication that “today (Wednesday, January 27) things are better because staff from SAMU of Sevilla are helping us, they are the experts”.

They added: “We have all the necessary equipment. There are also restrooms from the Board, and together we are going to take this forward.”

According to the Ministry of Health, the situation has been “stablised”, but both the city council and unions have already expressed their concern about “the high number of infections that were being registered in the residence”.

Mayor of Los Barrios, Miguel Alconchel, said: “On January 15 we asked for medicalisation in view of the situation. Obviously and unfortunately we must regret the death of some 30 residents, but in a few days the situation has improved.”

José Porras, from UGT, argued due attention was not paid when there were infections from users and workers.

“And of course, when there are 100 infected users, that has immediate repercussions, the virus wreaks havoc. The chain of deaths could be seen coming,” he said.

The incidence rate at the residence now exceeds 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Bosses have yet to comment, explaining their “efforts are currently focused on coping with a pandemic”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “More than 30 Covid deaths in two weeks at elderly residence”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.