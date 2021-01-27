More arrests after man fatally run over by his own car after robbery

More arrests after man fatally run over by his own car following a robbery.

TWO 18-year-old males from Tameside have been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of Mohammed Islam, who was hit by his own Mercedes following a robbery in Stockport.

The pair have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal, following the execution of warrants in the Denton and Hyde areas this morning, Wednesday, January 27.

They have been taken into custody for questioning.

Four teenagers have now been arrested in total and a 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder.

A second 14-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder has since been bailed with conditions.

Just after 9pm on Friday, January 8, 53-year-old Mohammed Islam was struck by his own car following a robbery in the Romiley area.

Mohammed was taken to hospital where he sadly died on Sunday, January 10.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police.

Detective Chief Inspector Liam Boden, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Our investigation into this tragic case continues with great speed and we have two men in custody to be questioned about this incident which we hope will aid our enquiries further.

“We will not relent until we catch all those we believe to be responsible for the circumstances leading to Mohammed’s death and bring them to justice – this is the least that Mohammed’s family and loved ones deserve at this time.

“I continue to encourage anyone with information to get in contact with us – it is not too late to do so – and I thank all those that have assisted us with our investigation so far via phone and the online portal.”

If you can help, call 0161 856 9821 or 0161 856 9790 quoting log number 2499 of 08/01/2021.

