THE Malaga Provincial Council has begun consultations with the 88 towns which have fewer than 20,000 inhabitants on how to spend up to €34 million on improvements.

Aimed at the smallest towns in the Province, some 95 per cent of the funds available can be used as the local councils feel fit in order to improve residents’ lives.

-- Advertisement --



The idea is to try to encourage the fight against depopulation with the development of infrastructures and equipment to improve the quality of life of those in the villages to encourage them to remain and not move away.

Each municipality has until mid-February to consider its application for some of the funding and a special exception has been made to include three towns with populations between 20,000 and 25,000, these being Alhaurin el Grande, Coin and Nerja.

One important factor according to the Council concerns telecommunications and a study costing €262,900 will be undertake to discover how best to implement the introduction of high-speed internet connection as well as considering the extension of 5G networks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Money is available for small towns to fight population decline”.