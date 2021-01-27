Minor Arrested For Seriously Injuring Guardia Civil In Spain’s Guardamar

MINOR arrested for seriously injuring a member of the Guardia Civil during a robbery in Spain’s Guardamar

A seventeen-year-old boy has been arrested after he seriously injured an officer of the Guardia Civil when a robbery of a villa in the Costa Blanca South was interrupted. Agents of the Local Police and the Guardia Civil reported to a house in an urbanisation in Guardamar del Segura when the burglar alarm was set off; although neighbours heard the alarm, they didn’t report seeing anything suspicious. When the officers went to take a closer look, they noticed the bushes connecting to the house next door were flattened. When the alarm of the second house began to blare, two hooded figures dashed out and made a run for it.

One of the thieves escaped, but a second person, a 17-year-old of Moldovan nationality, viciously attacked a member of the Guardia Civil when he was cornered. The officer had to be transferred to Elche hospital, so severe were his injuries.

During their flight, the intruders broke the pipes of a swimming pool and caused damage to several fences; consequently, the arrested minor has been charged with assault and criminal damage and has been detained in a juvenile centre.

Officers of the Guardia Civil are continuing to search for the other perpetrator, who managed to escape.

