Millionaire Couple Posed As Cleaners Before Flying 1,000 Miles To Skip Coronavirus Vaccine Queue.

A MILLIONAIRE couple WHO reportedly posed as cleaners before flying 1,000 miles to skip the coronavirus vaccine queue now face a fine of more than £1,000.

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker, 55, and 32, are said to have chartered a private plane to fly to Beaver Creek – a community of around 100 in Canada’s Yukon territory – where the Moderna vaccine was being administered to vulnerable Indigenous residents.

They were stopped on their return to Vancouver, Canada, by police officers who had been tipped off by suspicious clinic staff, who were confused at their request for a lift to the airport. The couple were slapped with two charges each under Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act, one for failing to self-isolate and the other for failing to follow a travel declaration on January 21.

Yukon community services minister John Streicker told CBC News: ‘Effectively what they did was they put our community and our isolation team at risk. ‘I’m pretty angry at the whole thing.’

