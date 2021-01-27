Mayor urges town to self-confine as incidence rate soars to 2,100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

THE Mayor of Navacerrada, Ana Paula Espinosa has asked residents to self-confine after the town registered a cumulative incidence rate of coronavirus of 2,119.78 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

In the last two weeks, 63 positive cases have been detected.

Espinosa believes that the contagion figures could have experienced this growth “in part” due to the “large number of visitors received by the town”.

Speaking to Europa Press, the councillor has asked neighbours to be “responsible” and to try “self-confinement” in their homes in order to lower contagion rates and to “avoid a greater control effort for the police.”

On Monday, January 25, new mobility restrictions were imposed in Navacerrada as the perimeter was closed and all residents were forbidden to leave and enter the municipality “without justified cause”.

A night curfew has been implemented from 10pm until 6am, establishments must close at 9pm, no meetings of non-cohabitants at home are prohibited except for care, and a maximum gathering of four people is allowed.

