Marbella Suspends Rates For Struggling Businesses

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
Orange Square with the Town Hall at the back Credit: Mark Gilbert CC

MARBELLA suspends rates for struggling businesses in a bid to ease the pressure caused by lockdown

Felix Romero, delegate of the Treasury in Marbella, has announced that the Junta de Andalucía has agreed to suspend the payment of occupancy rates for business owners who have been forced to close due to the new restrictions, which come into effect on Wednesday, January 27. To this end, the government has adopted a plan similar to the one introduced during lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic, whereby businesses unable to operate during the current restrictions will not have to pay their rates.

“This approach is consistent with the idea that we cannot financially charge any establishment in a situation in which it is prevented from opening its businesses,” said Romero, who added that “although this will affect economic forecasts of the City Council, we are going to take the necessary actions to adjust our budgets to the new reality and to be at the side of those who need it most.”

In addition, the government has vowed to push through the processing of requests from affected business owners relating to the payment of back taxes, and it has been announced that €2million in grants will be made available.


The government will also offer direct subsidies of €1,000 to members of the retail sector and the hospitality industry, full details of which can be found on the Junta de Andalucía official website.

“From our Delegation of Economic, Development and SMEs, we provide advice to the establishments of our city so that they can obtain these Andalucían funds.”


 

