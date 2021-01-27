Man wanted for sexually abusing minor found living in the woods

GUARDIA CIVIL have arrested a man for the alleged continued sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl.

The detainee, who was the victim’s mother’s boyfriend, fled the house where they lived when he learned that the woman was going to report him for abusing her daughter and was living in a shack in the woods in Malaga.

As part of an operation codenamed Parabris, which began following complaints on November 27 the girl told Guardia Civil officers in Velez Malaga that she had been abused for at least two years while her mother was at work. When the woman found out about it, she contacted the detainee and told him she was going to report him, causing him to flee the area.

A second complaint was made against him on December 9, 2020, for another alleged sexual assault committed against a woman over 18. She said that she had been assaulted in the home of the alleged perpetrator when they met to talk, where he forced her without her consent using violence and intimidation.

An operation began to locate the suspect, who was found in a shack in a secluded wooded area on the outskirts of Malaga city, frequented by numerous homeless people.

In the month and a half that he had been on the run, the man had changed a lot physically, which made it hard to recognise him. He was also using the ID of another person.

He has been remanded in prison charged with continuous sexual abuse of minors and sexual assault after appearing before a judge in court in Malaga.

