Man Holds Up Mijas Brothel at Gun Point

POLICE are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a brothel in Mijas just before midnight and threatening the women working there at gun point.

According to media reports, the man held up the brothel located in a house in the Riviera del Sol urbanisation in Mijas at gun point. Police reportedly believe the suspect struck after the coronavirus curfew knowing the women working there would be alone.

Police say the man entered the house via one of its terraces, carrying a pistol and with his head covered with a helmet to obscure his identity.

Once inside, the suspect allegedly threatened the women with the gun, forcing one of them to show him to the safe and open it. The man then reportedly took €300 before escaping.

The victims alerted the authorities and both the Guardia Civil and Mijas Local Police arrived, before beginning a search for the suspect. Officers reportedly stopped several vehicles in the area in an attempt to find him but were unable to locate him.

The Guardia Civil have now opened an investigation into the robbery and continue to search for the suspect.

Residents of Riviera del Sol told media the area has many different streets and exits, which may have made the suspect’s escape easier.

In the same urbanisation last month police and fire services were forced to intervene after two rubbish containers caught light on a residential street causing a substantial fire.

