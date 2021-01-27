Malaga Field Hospital Opens to Tackle Covid Admissions Rise

THE Junta de Andalucia is preparing to re-open a coronavirus field hospital at Malaga’s Carranque sports centre to tackle the rise in hospital admissions.

The field hospital, which was initially opened in April last year, can provide up to 400 extra beds in Malaga if Andalucia’s health system becomes overwhelmed.

The proposal is one of a series of measures discussed by the Junta in the event that hospital admissions reach 1,612 in Malaga province. There are currently 859 patients in Malaga’s hospitals, 90 of which are in intensive care.

According to the Junta’s health minister, if, after the field hospital is opened, demand for hospital beds continues to outstrip capacity, Malaga’s patients could be sent to hospitals in nearby Cordoba and Almeria.

As well as offering standard hospital beds, the Carranque centre has an intensive care area, X-ray areas, ultrasound facilities and a pharmacy.

Further steps to ensure the centre is ready for use include installing air conditioning and other infrastructure.

The hospital was originally set up in record time during Spain’s first wave of the coronavirus but has so far not been needed.

Measuring 1,500 square metres, the centre currently has the capacity to provide 175 hospital beds, but experts say the figure could reach 400 if necessary.

The hospital, which was originally built in just seven days, was positioned at the Carranque centre due to its proximity to the Malaga Regional Hospital.

Experts say the centre was able to be built at such speed thanks to help from several companies which handed over technical resources and staff to the Ministry of Health.

