Major step ahead for Sierra de las Nieves to become a National Park

THE Council of Ministers has approved the first step to declare the Sierra de las Nieves area in Malaga a National Park.

At the proposal from the Ministry for Environmental Transition, after months of waiting, on Tuesday, January 26, the bill was approved, which is an important step in the desired direction for the Sierra de las Nieves, the Government Spokesperson, Maria Jesus Montero, announced.

The final step of the process which has been going on for five years is expected within the next few weeks. It needs to be confirmed again by the Council of Ministers before being sent to the Courts, where it will be voted upon by the deputies, although it appears that the majority parties will agree on it.

If the Sierra de las Nieves, which currently has Natural Park status, is declared a National Park, it will be the sixteenth in Spain, and will focus its branding on its main species, the Spanish fir, which is an endangered species unique in the world. The type of rock in the area is also very rare, and therefore so are the plants and animals which inhabit the natural area. Achieving National Park status will give the area the maximum level of protection for nature.

The towns within the area, which is managed by the Junta de Andalucia, which would benefit from the National Park status, hope that it will be a financial boost and help the encourage population growth, as visitors will require hotels and other accommodation, activities, restaurants, shops, etc

The towns are Monda Ojen, El Burgo, Ronda, Istan, Yunquera and Tolox.

The Socialist deputy for Malaga, Nacho Lopez, said that “this is great news for the towns of the Sierra de las Nieves area and for the province of Malaga, as it will bring new opportunities for residents.”

Es una buena noticia que hoy esté un poco más cerca la declaración de la Sierra de las Nieves como Parque Nacional, un hito muy esperado por los andaluces que es esencial para el impulso de la zona y para seguir avanzando de la mano de la #RevoluciónVerde.https://t.co/xHnKtpD7W4 — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) January 26, 2021

