LYS cinemas in Valencia close their doors due to the strain of the pandemic

The owners of the Lyn cinema group have announced on Wednesday, January 27, that they have been forced to close their doors “temporarily and until further notice” due to dwindling numbers of customers caused by the coronavirus pandemic and advice from the government for people to stay home wherever possible.

The cinema group has insisted that cinemas are totally safe environments, adhering to all safety protocols, “something that the Ministry of Health assured itself in a study carried out a few months ago. Since our reopening, on June 26, 2020, we have scrupulously complied with all the required regulations,” the statement read.

Javier Caparrós, manager of the Kinépolis cinemas in Alicante, who speaks on behalf of the rest of local cinemas, revealed at the end of 2020 that cinemas in the region had made just ten per cent of their usual income in November. Restrictions on the selling of food and beverages, as well as a huge drop in the number of premiers being released, meant that the industry was already on its knees.

The Lys statement thanked “the many directors, actors and actresses who have passed through her to present their films.”

“We anxiously await the day when we can resume our Cine Club Lys. Thank you for continuing to tell us stories through the cinema,” the statement concluded.

