Legendary Actress And Comedian Cloris Leachman Dies Aged 94.

Cloris Leachman, the phenomenally talented actress, and beloved comedian has died surrounded by family at age 94. Cloris passed away of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California on Tuesday night. The famed comic was surrounded by love in her final moments, with her daughter Dinah, by her side.

Dinah said to local media: “She had the best life beginning to end that you could wish for someone. She was at peace and she left everyone with a lot of love.”

Cloris’s career in Hollywood took flight after she was a competitor in the 1946 Miss America Pageant. The Emmy Award winner made her big acting debut on the ‘Actors Studio’ TV series. After years of landing small roles on television, Leachman had her breakthrough playing the landlady, Phyllis, on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the ’70s which led to her own spin-off.

She also won 2 Emmys for the role, and a Golden Globe for Best TV Actress for “Phyllis.”

In film, Cloris is best known for 2 movies she made during the same time period, the first was “The Last Picture Show” in 1971, for which she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and the second was for her role in 1974’s “Young Frankenstein.”

