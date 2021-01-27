Kylie Minogue adds extra sparkle to Barcelona bubbly.

THE Australian superstar has selected an Organic Brut Reserva Cava from the Vilarnau cellars for a collection of wines that bear her name.

The singer and actress already has a cocktail dedicated to her in Catalonia – Brut cava and hibiscus flower – which was included on its menu by a restaurant in Tossa de Mar.

And now she has added the ecological cava made in Sant Sadurní d’Anoia – currently only sold in the UK for the equivalent of €28 a bottle – to her signature collection.

Since The Loco-motion topped the charts in 1987 and became the highest-selling single of the decade in Australia, Kylie – who was awarded an OBE for services to music in 2008 – has sold over 80 million records, achieved 34 top tens and seven number ones.

In addition to an OBE, the chart-topper was also awarded the highest cultural honour in France, Chevalier Dans L’odre Des Arts et Des Lettres, by the French Government for her contribution to the enrichment of French culture.

In 2020 she launched Kylie Minogue Wines, as Creative Director, has collaborated exclusively with London-based distributor Benchmark Drinks to create “a beautiful portfolio of premium wines”.

