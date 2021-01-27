ISRAEL’S Top Military Chief Says They Have A Plan In Place Regarding Iran if Joe Biden Rejoins the Nuclear Agreement



Lieutenant General Kohavi, Israel’s top military chief, speaking on Tuesday, January 26 at Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies, said the Israeli army is preparing options to deal with any threat posed by Iran.

Kohavi also said he has ordered President Biden not to return to the Iran nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), that former President Trump had pulled out of back in 2018, but which Biden has hinted at rejoining.

The military chief said, “A return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, or even if it is a similar accord with several improvements, is bad and wrong from an operational and strategic point of view. I instructed the army to prepare a number of operational plans in addition to the existing ones”.

He added, “We are taking care of these plans and will develop them during the coming year. Those who decide on carrying them out, of course, are the political leaders. But these plans have to be on the table”.

His warning on Tuesday came only hours after Ali Rebel, the spokesman for Iran’s Cabinet had warned Mr Biden, “The US will not have all the time in the world. We are waiting for the official announcement of their stance as well as the lifting of sanctions”.

The former president of the National Iranian American Council, said, “One of Netanyahu’s ministers said publicly that if the United States rejoins the nuclear deal – which is something Biden believes lies in the US’ national interest – Israel would go to war. This is very serious at a very early stage”.

