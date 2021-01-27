India’s Historic Red Fort Stormed by Tens of Thousands of Farmers

DELHI’S historic Red Fort was stormed by tens of thousands of farmers following months of protests against India’s controversial agricultural reforms.

On Tuesday (January 26th), over a thousand tractors were followed by tens of thousands of furious farmers as they besieged Delhi’s historic Red Fort – one of India’s most important buildings.

Police were outnumbered by the mob of protesters and clashed with farmers while firing tear gas into the crowd. They were unable to stop the vast crowd from breaching the Red Fort in the heart of Delhi, where protesters erected a Sikh flag – a symbolic act against Narendra Modi’s controversial Hindu-nationalist government.

Farmers have been protesting since Modi attempted to roll in sweeping new agricultural reforms that would see more corporate power over the vast nation’s farms. The government says it will boost the sector’s productivity, while farmers complain that they will be left behind in the pursuit of maximum profits.

Since November, thousands of farmers have camped outside the capital warning they will attack the city if the laws are not retracted. On Tuesday this threat came to fruition, with chaotic scenes of tractor convoys and vast mobs posing a major issue to Modi’s government. Police say 86 of their officers were wounded in the clashes, including several men who were forced to jump into a deep dry drain from the Red Fort when they found themselves critically outnumbered by furious farmers.

