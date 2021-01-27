GUARDIA CIVIL make multiple arrests for robberies in the town of Almuñecar in Granada.

The Guardia Civil have managed to arrest three criminals that have allegedly perpetrated robberies. The first robbery was of a local café where the robber was able to obtain keys to the property. Two further arrests were made after young thieves were sneakily able to access the rooftop of a building and then later make their way into an apartment in order to rob it.

-- Advertisement --



The café robbery occurred after the owner is thought to have lost their keys and the thief came across them. It is unknown if the keys were actually lost or if they were taken. The alleged thief was able to use the keys to gain access to the café where the thief then stole both money and packs of cigarettes from the cigarette vending machine.

The Guardia civil were able to identify the robber shortly after the crime as he is known to them and has a criminal history, his vehicle was also found near the café. The agents had not been aware of the robbery when they came across him, but as the thief started to flee from the agents, they then reacted. The agents were able to locate the robbery location and the alleged thief shortly after.

A further robbery occurred on the Paseo del Altillo in an apartment building when thieves were able to gain access to rooftop and then later in the night sneak into an apartment where they stole multiple items including mobile phones and wallet. Using CCTV footage, the Guardia Civil were able to make two arrests.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Guardia Civil Make Multiple Arrests for Robberies”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.