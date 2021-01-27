Granada Farm Worker Killed By Overturned Tractor

GRANADA farm worker killed after being trapped by overturned tractor

Andalucía Emergencies 112 service have confirmed that a 50-year-old man lost his life on Wednesday, January 27, when the tractor he was driving on a farm in the Granada town of Torvizcón overturned, trapping him underneath.

The Cadiar Firefighters, the Guardia Civil and the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) all rushed to the farm located on the GR-5204 road shortly after 1:30pm.

Officials from the Guardia Civil confirmed that the farm worker had died from his injuries, and that the Labour Inspection and the Centre for the Prevention of Occupational Risks have been notified of the work-place accident.

