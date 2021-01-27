GUARDIA CIVIL are searching for a colleague who was reported missing on Monday, January 25, when he left his home carrying only his keys and a gun.

-- Advertisement --



Jesus Manuel Calvo Ortega, 52, is the former head of the Guardia Civil Nature Protection Service, Seprona, in Segovia, central Spain.

He reportedly left a farewell letter to his wife and three daughters before leaving his home in Santa Maria la Real de Nieva. He was said to have been meant to go to a course in Valdemoro, Madrid, but Guardia Civil alerted his relatives that he had never arrived at his destination. It was after they learned this that they found the letter he had left, although the exact content has not been revealed.

He is 1.70 metres tall, brown eyes, short greying hair, and normal build. He was wearing blue chinos, a blue jumper with stripes and mountain boots when he was last seen according to missing persons site SOS Desaparecidos which has issued the appeal poster.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Former head of Seprona in Segovia reported missing ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.