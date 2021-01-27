Former Aston Villa And Celtic Manager Jozef Venglos Dead Aged 84



Before the ‘Special One’ there was the ‘First One’, and his name was Dr Jozef Venglos, and in 1990 the Slovak became the first foreigner to take over as manager of a first division club in English football, when he joined Aston Villa, replacing Graham Taylor, who had departed to take over as England manager.

Even though he was not a success at Villa, finishing his one season in 17th spot, he paved the way for the likes of Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, and Jurgen Klopp, as foreign bosses became the norm years later.

Venglos joined Villa fresh from leading Czechoslovakia to the last eight in the World Cup in Italy, but left Villa after only one season, for Fenerbahce in Turkey, then had stints as national team manager of Slovakia, and Oman, before returning to the UK in 1998, to be appointed boss of Glasgow Celtic.

Again, his spell at Celtic was not successful and he went on to manage the Malaysian national team, before taking on roles on the Fifa and Uefa technical committees.

The Celtic website read, “Everyone at Celtic is extremely saddened to hear of the passing of our former manager, Dr Jozef Venglos, who has died at the age of 84. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic are with Dr Jozef Venglos’ family and the whole of football in Slovakia at this very sad time”.

