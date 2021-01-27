Father and Son Caught with Over 1,500 Indecent Photos of Young Children

A FATHER and son are facing jail after being caught with over 1,500 indecent photos of young children.

Andrew Clark, aged 66, and son Adam Clark, aged 34, from Rutherglen, Lanarkshire are facing jail after a police raid seized over 1,500 images of children as young as seven years old.

The property was raided in March 2019 and Andrew Clark was found to have over 700 images, he also used software to edit photos and create sickening images. He was also found to have written erotic fiction regarding children. Son Adam was found to have over 800 indecent pictures too.

The father and son duo appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court and both pled guilty to taking or permitting to be taken indecent photographs of children. The photos in their possession had shown images of children as old as 16 years, but also as young as seven years old. Andrew also pled guilty to further crimes including the distribution of images.

The court heard how police had raided the property in Lochlea Road after obtaining information regarding an IP address at the house. Prosecutor Hannah Sweeney said, “The images contained pre and post pubescent male and female children aged between seven and 16.

“The devices included erotic stories created by ‘Andy’ and photo edited images which were created by the user.”

Miss Sweeney also commented that “The majority of the emails were sexualised, where each user spoke about young children in graphic detail.”

Currently, sentencing of the pair has been pushed back until next month as background reports need to be prepared. Both have been placed on the sex offenders register in the meantime and were granted bail as they are first-time offenders.

