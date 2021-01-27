Explosion Rocks Amsterdam As Netherlands Erupts In Protests Again

image: twitter

Violent scenes broke out again in The Netherlands, for the fourth night in a row, with unverified footage being uploaded onto social media showing a large explosion in Osdorp, a suburb of Amsterdam.

The unverified video doing the rounds on Dutch social media shows an incendiary device cause an explosion, spreading flames across the road in the Osdorp suburb, by the side of a van, and the woman who filmed it can be heard screaming loudly.


No casualties were reported as a result of the explosion, and nobody is seen in the close vicinity of the vehicle at the time it explodes.

Violence had erupted throughout The Netherlands during the previous three nights, with many arrests being made, with the Dutch Finance Minister, Wopke Hoekstra labelling the culprits as “scum”, whilst Ahmed Aboutaleb, the Mayor of Rotterdam called the rioters “shameless thieves”.


The protests that developed into riots were initially held to demonstrate against the new coronavirus curfew brought in by the Dutch Government last week, and the demands of the protestors to lift the curfew have fallen on deaf ears.

Speaking on Dutch radio, a resident of Den Bosch, who witnessed the rioting said, “I saw windows smashed and fireworks going off. Really crazy, just like a war zone”.

