ELON MUSK And Jeff Bezos Go To War Over Satellites as competition heats up



The world’s two richest men, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are caught up in a huge dispute over rival plans to launch large numbers of satellites that would circle above the Earth and beam down internet connections.

-- Advertisement --



It is a face-off between Musk’s rocket ship company, ‘SpaceX’ project called ‘Starlink’’, and Bezos’s Amazon ‘Project Kuiper’, both chasing the same objective up in space, with Musk yesterday accusing Amazon of ‘hamstringing’ his rocket company, a claim it denies.

SpaceX has already started its ‘constellation’ of Starlink satellites, with more than 1,000 satellites currently in orbit, with Musk’s plan being to have tens of thousands in orbit, whereas Amazon is yet to begin producing or delivering its Project Kuiper satellites, though it plans to operate over 3,000 and the proposals have received approval from the FCC.

SpaceX have applied to the US regulators for permission to lower the altitude their satellites operate in, claiming it would be ‘safer, and not use as much power, but Amazon has argued this could lead to interference with other satellites, with SpaceX saying it can make the modifications without ‘causing a significant increase in interference’.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Musk said about Amazon, “It does not serve the public to hamstring Starlink today for an Amazon satellite system that is at best several years away from operation”, to which, a spokesman for Amazon responded, “It is in SpaceX’s interest to smother competition at this early stage of large-scale commercial satellite deployments”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos Go To War Over Satellites”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.