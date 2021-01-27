Elderly woman locked in apartment by son rescued

NATIONAL POLICE rescued a 92-year-old woman who had been locked in the house by her son.

At around 6.35pm on Monday January 25, the police heard calls for help and knocking coming from a house in Avenida de Betanzos in El Pilar neighbourhood of Madrid.

They immediately went to the house, and with the help of local firemen, they managed to open the door to the house which had been blocked with several pieces of furniture that the victim’s son had put in place to prevent the police from entering.

According to the National Police in Madrid, the man had taken away her house keys and cut the phone cable so that she could not call for help.

The elderly woman was malnourished and was living in unhygienic conditions in the apartment. The police are interviewing her to ascertain how long she has been living in that situation.

Her son, a Spanish man, aged 55, was arrested for holding her against her will. He has a criminal record and amongst his priors there are charges for threats and causing his mother bodily harm.

