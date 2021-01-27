Ecuador Health Centre ‘Gives Fake Covid Jab to 70,000 People’

AUTHORITIES in Ecuador have closed down a health centre alleged to have given fake Covid jabs to up to 70,000 people.

According to reports, the ‘spa and weight loss massage centre’ in the country’s capital of Quito supplied three doses of a fake coronavirus ‘vaccine’ to individuals for around €12 each.

As officers from the Agente de Control entered the premises, they found several ‘patients’ lying on beds under white sheets. It is not yet known whether any of those injected with the drug have suffered any adverse reactions.

Police also say they found boxes containing further doses of the drug, which have been confiscated.

According to the Ecuadorian authorities, the jab offered no proven health benefits and experts are currently analysing to determine what was injected into the scam’s victims.

According to media reports, the owner of the centre claimed to be a “specialist in alternative medicine,” which the authorities allege is untrue.

In addition to the ongoing investigation, the Agency for Quality Assurance of Health Services and Private Medicine has since closed the business for not having the permit to operate as a medical centre. Meanwhile, Cesar Diaz, Quito’s Secretary General of Security, said: “We have verified citizen complaints in situ that indicated that some 70,000 citizens had been vaccinated in this place.”

He added that patients were told they needed, “to receive three doses at a cost of $15 (€12.27) per dose.”

Diaz said: “They are playing on the emotion, pain and helplessness of our citizens by selling these types of substances.”

