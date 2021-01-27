DUBLIN airport flight declares a ‘mid air emergency’ and has to be diverted to Scotland

Emergency workers and the Scottish Coastguard rushed into action on Tuesday morning, January 26, when a cargo plane travelling from the Irish capital to Iceland reported a mid-air emergency over a “potentially difficult landing.” The aircraft registered difficulties and released a distress call just an hour after it left Dublin airport at 7am. The Bluebird Nordic plane had been headed for Reykjavik when it was forced to turn back and fly instead to Scotland; emergency services raced to Aberdeen International while the Coastguard manned the waters.

-- Advertisement --



The Coastguard said: “We were called following an emergency aircraft alert at Stornoway Airport.

“The aircraft was diverted and the lifeboat stood down.

A spokeswoman for the fire crew added: “We were called out to the airport at 8.09am.

“There was an aircraft coming in that was going to have a potentially difficult landing but we were stood down.”

Messages on Twitter expressed concern when the aircraft rapidly dropped altitude, but a spokesperson for Aberdeen Airport confirmed that the plane landed safely at 9:02am.

At the beginning of the month, a passenger plane travelling from Amsterdam to Minneapolis was forced to declare an emergency and was diverted to Dublin airport after a traveller became seriously ill mid-flight.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dublin Airport Flight Declares ‘Mid Air Emergency’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.