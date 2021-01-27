Dozens of Pfizer Vaccine Doses BINNED at Scottish NHS Hospital.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine were binned during an NHS immunisation session amid calls for ‘full transparency’ about jab wastage. The doses were wasted at Ayrshire Central Hospital in Irvine, North Ayrshire, Scotland, on Saturday, while NHS staff were being vaccinated.

The hospital provides rehabilitation services, assessment beds for elderly mental health patients, and care for young disabled people. It comes as the production of the Oxford vaccine at a Welsh factory was suspended for around five hours while a bomb squad investigated a ‘suspicious package’ today.

A source claimed that on at least two occasions, vials containing up to five or six doses had been disposed of after only one injection in Ayrshire. But in a statement, NHS Ayrshire and Arran said the wastage was limited to three doses.

A nurse, preferring not to be named, said: ‘We have always had suspicions that vaccines were being wasted. ‘Given the crucial nature of the vaccination programme, I found it ludicrous that such a thing would occur.’

BMA Scotland warned of the ‘risk’ of vaccines going to waste due to appointment scheduling difficulties after vaccine dose spacing was extended at short notice from three to 12 weeks. It has also called for ‘full transparency’ about vaccine wastage.

