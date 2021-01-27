DOZENS Of Met Police Officers Fined £200 Each For Getting Lockdown Haircuts at a police station



It has come to light that a group of 31 Metropolitan Police officers have been hit with Covid-19 fines of £200 each, after hiring a professional barber to come to Bethnal Green police station in East London on Sunday, January 17, to give them each a £10 haircut.

Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett, said, “It is deeply disappointing and frustrating that my officers have fallen short of the expectation to uphold Covid-19 regulations. Although officers donated money to charity as part of the haircut, this does not excuse them from what was a very poor decision”.

He added, “I expect a lot more of them. It is right therefore, officers should each face a £200 fine, as well as misconduct action for those two who organised this event. Quite rightly, the public expects the police to be role models in following the regulations which are designed to prevent the spread of this deadly virus”.

Adding, “I hope this action proves that police are not immune to enforcement of the rules, and we are prepared as an organisation to take action if we see officers have behaved irresponsibly”.

A source told The Sun, “There were around 100 officers in total but someone informed senior management about what was happening and all hell broke loose. There are 31 officers being fined and that is causing problems in itself because there were plenty of others who had their hair cut and got away with it”.

