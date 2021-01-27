Doctors warn against Tiktoker’s erection cream ‘tip’

TIKTOK has become a platform where anyone can give advice, good or bad, about all sorts of issues, although like in any situation, it’s more advisable to listen to an expert.

One Tiktoker recommends using erection cream on the lips to make them bigger.

The video of him testing the cream on his own lips has been seen more than 3.5 million times.

He claimed to have seen it in a film and after applying the cream says that “it tingles but it’s not terrible, we’ll see”. He shows his lips are, in fact, getting bigger, although minutes later he reports a burning feeling and removes the cream.

Most of the creams for erectile dysfunction are vasodilators, as they widen blood vessels and increase blood flow. Most products to make the lips appear bigger use the same principal.

Despite the results being visibly impressive, doctors say that it is not safe to use the cream on lips as it can be accidentally ingested.

Popular TikTok dermatologist Derm Doctor, has said that the effects last about an hour and that although the ‘tip’ works, he doesn’t recommend it.

Other doctors have said that it could cause allergic reactions or that the side effects of absorbing the cream could include headaches and blood pressure or heart disorders.

