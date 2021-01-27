Design success for crockery ideal for person with one hand

A STUDENT from the School of Art and Design of the Balearic Islands (EASDIB), Davinia López Mora has won an award for designing crockery suitable for use by people with just one hand.

The Josep Albert Mestre National Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Fine Arts and Design 2020 was awarded on the basis that her GESTOS collection was unique in design and function.

It is considered a solution to the need to be able to eat autonomously with one hand using attractive yet functional crockery which stands out from conventional orthopaedic appliances.

With an estimated three million people worldwide with just one hand, of which around two thirds are in the developing world, this is a concept that will find many potential customers either directly or through charitable organisations.

