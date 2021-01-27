Demand high as Renfe sells 80,000 ‘low cost’ rail tickets in a day

Demand high as Renfe sells 80,000 ‘low cost’ rail tickets between Madrid and Barcelona in a day.

THE cheap €5 Avlo tickets went on sale yesterday, Tuesday, January, 26, to celebrate the launch of a new service and by 8pm, 79,641 had been sold.

The launch was initially scheduled for April 6, 2020 and had to be postponed due to the health crisis caused by Covid-19, the company’s president, Isaias Taboas, said.

The line will connect the capital of Spain and Figueres, with stops in Guadalajara, Calatayud, Zaragoza, Lleida, Tarragona, Barcelona and Girona, starting June 23.

The number of tickets sold is apparently enough to fill 182 of the Talgo trains which Avlo will circulate four times a day.

And demand continued to be high all day. Ticket prices started at €5, but by mid-afternoon seats at this price were increasingly difficult to find on key dates, such as summer weekends, and prices began to rise to €39 per journey and person.

The promotion coincides with the public rail company’s 80th anniversary, and tickets will remain available until February 14 on its website.

The portal has received 164,000 visits, with 300,000 page views.

Of those who have searched for tickets, 39.8 per cent are from Madrid and 29.7 per cent from Barcelona.

