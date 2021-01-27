Covid Vaccine Production Halted After Bomb Scare

COVID vaccine production has been temporarily halted following a bomb scare at a north Wales factory

According to official sources, the production of Covid-19 vaccinations has been suspended after a suspicious package was delivered to the Wockhardt factory in Wrexham Industrial Estate on Wednesday morning, January 27. The factory, which manufactures and stores the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus jab, was evacuated just before lunch time as a bomb disposal team was called in. Vaccination bosses haven’t been able to give an indication of how long the shut-down will continue, but are hopeful that the stoppage won’t have a drastic impact on supply.

A spokeswoman said: ‘All production on site has been paused while the investigation is under way.’

But she added that ‘a few hours is not going to make a huge amount of difference to the production’.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford took to Twitter, stating: ‘We are working with local police and the military to find out more about this incident.

‘Thank you to the security personnel who are on-site to protect lives and ensure the safety of our vaccine supply.

‘This highlights the vital role they play in keeping us all safe.’

Other locals working in the industrial estate told MailOnline that several buildings in the area had been evacuated, with one adding that his friend working in the Wockhardt factory believed the suspicious package ‘bomb threat by antivaxxers’.

Just a few days ago, the same factory came under serious threat from Storm Christoph, with authorities working through the night to prevent the building from flooding.

Mark Pritchard from Wrexham County Borough told Sky News:

‘I’m sure you are aware that the Oxford vaccine is manufactured there and we had to work with the company logistically with their storage facility that was under possibility of flooding.

‘So we worked through the night with that and that was a success. This could have had an impact not just in Wrexham, Wales, but across the whole country with the vaccination supplies.’

