Council launches appeal to find the person responsible for burning a cat

THE Council in Huesa, a town in Jaen, is asking for help in finding the person responsible for burning a cat with what initially reports claimed to be a blowtorch.

Animal association TARA shared images on social media which showed how the cat’s body had been burned. The cat is almost unable to walk, and its ears and face are totally burned. As can be seen in the images, it has difficulty breathing.

In another video shared by the association, the person recording it says that they are incapable of showing the injuries as they are so severe.

The local mayor has explained that the case has been reported to Guardia Civil in Quesada and the Nature Protection Service, Seprona, in Pozo Alcon.

The mayor also thanked the people who have taken the cat in to their home and are taking care of it.

“We would like to think” he said, “that this was an accident which may have happened when coals were thrown in a bin, but let there be no doubt that we will find out who did it.”

