SPAIN’S Consumer and User Organisation (OCU) has warned consumers washing machines from four popular makes may pose a threat of injury.

The OCU is warning owners of Bosch, Siemens, Neff and Balay machines purchased between February 2019 and March 2020 a drum failure could risk injury.

-- Advertisement --



While the fault was first discovered by manufacturers in March 2020, makers are still trying to locate everyone who bought a machine during the time the faulty items were on sale.

The organisation is now calling for owners of machines with the batch number FD 9902 to come forward for a free replacement.

The OCU has advised consumers who purchased a machine between February 2019 and March 2020 to locate the appliance’s identification number, which is located on the inside of the machine’s door on the back, and to take a note of the numbers on the back. This information can then be used to check whether a machine has been affected by the fault at a specially-made website here.

The organisation said: “Quality controls have detected a possible failure in the joint of the inner metal drum that can cause the drum joint to loosen at the time of spinning, with the consequent risk of injury. That is why faulty electrical appliances have been withdrawn from the market to be replaced by a model without problems, and at no cost to the user at home.”

Manufacturers estimate there are around 2,000 affected machines.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article Common Washing Machine Safety Flaw ‘Poses Injury Threat’. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.