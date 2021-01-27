Children Rescued After Being ‘Made to Eat Stray Dogs’

TWO children have been rescued by police from a family home after allegedly being ‘made to eat stray dogs’ by their mother.

The two children were found starving after they had allegedly been made to eat stray dogs in order to survive in their family home in the Ukraine. The brother sister of only two and four years old were rescued from a horrific flat in the town of Kharkiv, in the northeast Ukraine.

The children were said to be found with piles of rubbish all around the flat and they had been severely neglected. Lilia Granenko, aged 30, mother to the two children had reportedly been capturing and killing stray dogs from the surrounding area which she then used to feed the starving children.

Granenko, is actually the mother to 5 children, but only two of them were with her at the time. Previously two of the children had been removed from her custody by the court and placed in an orphanage and her oldest child now lives with their father after the mother lost custody.

Police were called to the address by neighbours who are concerned with welfare of the children. According to reports the children were in the flat surrounded by cockroaches and rats. The toilet was also not working and the children were reportedly found in their own excrement.

One neighbour said, “Cockroaches fall down from the ceiling in there and the stench makes you retch with disgust”.

Both children have been removed from the property and were taken to hospital for medical treatment. The mother is now facing five years in prison for neglect.

