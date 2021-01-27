Catalonia’s Minister of Health in isolation after contact with a positive case

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Twitter Alba Vergés

Catalonia’s Minister of Health is in isolation after being in contact with a positive case.

THE Generalitat has announced Alba Vergés will be in confinement at her home until February 1, and is in “good health”.

Vergés has been busy in the last couple of days.

On Monday, January 25, she analysed the epidemiological situation together with the coordinator of the Covid Monitoring Unit in the community, Jacobo Mendioroz; and the following day she inaugurated the Bellvitge satellite hospital.


All of her other public engagements have been suspended or will be handled by the Secretary of Public Health, Josep Maria Argimon.

Armigon, who tested positive for Covid last October and was hospitalised, today (Wednesday, January 27) warned Catalonia has almost run out of vaccine doses as supplies are delayed.


In a press conference, he said that in all probability, his Health Authorities will run out of supplies by this Friday, January 29.

Last week, vaccine suppliers Pfizer, announced they would be cutting cut the volume of doses distributed in most European countries, but their supply to date has not been either punctual or at the previously agreed quantities, with Argimon condemning them, “Pfizer is not complying”.

