Catalonia Has Almost Run Out Of Vaccine Doses

Josep Maria Argimon, the Secretary of Public Health of the Generalitat, Catalonia, warned today (Wednesday) during his daily coronavirus press conference of the shortages in vaccine stocks that Catalonia is facing, stating that in all probability, his Health Authorities will run out of supplies by this Friday.

Mr Argimon said, “10,000 people who received the first dose will now not receive the second”, but that they would receive their second dose once stocks were replenished, and that “in principle, it will not be a problem”.

He warned that the situation was dire, “We have received a total of 217,000 vaccines. 200,000 have already been administered: 182,000 first vaccines and 18,000 second. There are 17,000 left, which will be administered between today and tomorrow”.

Last week, vaccine suppliers Pfizer, announced they would be cutting cut the volume of doses distributed in most European countries, but their supply to date has not been either punctual or at the previously agreed quantities, with Argimon condemning them, “Pfizer is not complying”.

Mr Argimon lamented, “We don’t have vaccines. We cannot deviate”, as he spoke of his desire to vaccinate all the over 80s age group, and the high-risk frontline worker categories, adding, “Next week the committed doses will still be somewhat reduced. If we don’t have vaccines we can hardly have a plan”.

